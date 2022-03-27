Bhopal, Mar 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,039 on Sunday after the detection of 24 cases at a positivity rate of 0.1 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 13 to touch 10,30,153, leaving the state with 152 active cases, the official informed.

With 21,692 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,87,65,543, he added.

A government release said 11,55,20,810 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 6,048 on Sunday.

