Bhopal, Dec 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,816 on Wednesday with the detection of 48 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,533, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,82,976 after 26 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 307, he said.

With 61,819 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,35,70,658, the official added.

A government release said 10,20,74,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,68,963 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,816, new cases 48, death toll 10,533, recovered 7,82,976, active cases 307, number of tests so far 2,35,70,658.

