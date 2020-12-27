Bhopal, Dec 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday saw 946 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 2,38,352, while 18 deaths and 1,160 recoveries were also reported during the day, a health official said.

The death toll in the state now stands at 3,563 while the number of people discharged is 2,24,692, he added.

"During the day, two patients each died in Indore, Bhopal, Raisen and Gwalior and one each in Jabalpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Dhar, Betul, Barwani, Chhindwara, Harda, Guna and Ashok Nagar," the official said.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 286 and Bhopal 194. The total number of cases in Indore rose to 53,910, including 859 deaths. Bhopal's overall tally is 38,629 with 569 deaths. Indore now has 3,400 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,070," he added.

With 26,845 new tests in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh rose to over 45.31 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,38,352, new cases 946, death toll 3,563, recovered 2,24,692, active cases 10,097, number of tests so far 45,31,859.

