Bhopal, Oct 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,92,838, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524.

A total of 12 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the overall recovery count in MP to 7,82,207, leaving the state with 107 active cases.

With 56,167 samples being examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,02,38,857, the official added.

A total of 7,06,27,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 5,49,951 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,838, new cases 6, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,207, active cases 107, number of tests so far 2,02,38,857.

