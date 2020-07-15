Mandla, Jul 15 (PTI) Two brothers allegedly killed six members of a family during a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The accused were related to the victims' family, as per the preliminary probe.

The gruesome incident took place at Maneri village under Bijadandi police station area, about 100 km from the district headquarters.

"It is confirmed that six persons have died so far. All the deceased are members of a family," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh Kushwaha.

The accused were identified as Harish Soni and his younger brother Santosh Soni who were related to the victims, he added.

Further probe was on, the ASP said.

