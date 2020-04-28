Madhya Pradesh: 19 Inmates at Indore Central Jail Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Indore, April 28: Thirteen inmates of Indore Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 prisoners in the city to 19, a senior official said on Tuesday. These inmates of Indore Central Jail are currently lodged at a temporary prison. "19 inmates of Central Jail who are currently lodged at a temporary jail have tested positive for coronavirus," Chief Medical and Health Officer Indore Praveen Jadia told news agency ANI. Coronavirus Live Tracker of India.

Initially, two inmates had contracted coronavirus. Later, four more prisoners had tested positive. They were admitted to MRTB Hospital. Subsequently, 250 prisoners were moved to a temporary jail due to the risk of infection. "The prison barracks have been divided into seven zones and the municipal corporation has disinfected them. The inmates have been given masks," Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangre had told PTI.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Indore Praveen Jadia's Statement:

#MadhyaPradesh - 19 inmates of Central Jail who are currently lodged at a temporary jail have tested positive for Coronavirus: Chief Medical and Health Officer Indore Praveen Jadia pic.twitter.com/xgQwAUygLs — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

The Indore Central Jail had 2,220 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of 1,230. Madhya Pradesh is one of the worst-hit states in India. The state has recorded 2168 coronavirus cases so far, including 110 fatalities, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday morning. At least 302 patients have recovered till now.