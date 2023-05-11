Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): A special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court in Indore on Thursday convicted five accused with a maximum five years of imprisonment in a Vyapam (now known as Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)) case and imposed a fine of Rs 2000.

The special court of Sanjay Kumar Gupta convicted two accused under IPC sections 120B, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 and section 3/4 of the Affiliated Examination Act, 1937 and convicted three other accused who acted as middleman under IPC sections 120B, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 201 in the case related to 2013 admission scam. The court also acquitted two accused in the matter.

CBI Advocate Ranjan Sharma told ANI, "A Pre-Medical Test (PMT) examination was conducted in Gwalior in 2013, in which Vikrant, a resident of Nalanda, Bihar was taking the exam in place of Ravindra Kumar, resident of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. Ravindra had given Rs 7.5 lakh to Ramchitra Jatav, Rakesh Khanna and Brijesh for the same."

By the time Ravindra got admission in MGM Medical College, Indore, the scam related to Vyapam (now MPPEB) had started getting exposed in the state. After that Ravindra told the truth to the dean of MGM Medical College that another person Vikrant had given the PMT exam instead of him. When the Medical College asked Ravindra to submit a written statement, Ravindra absconded, Sharma said.

After that, MGM Medical College Management had registered an FIR at Sanyogita Ganj police station for the same. As all the Vyapam cases were handed over to CBI, a challan was presented by the CBI before the court in 2016, in which seven persons accused were made, he added.

"A total of 52 witnesses testified before the court on behalf of the CBI. After which the court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Thursday sentenced the examinee Ravindra, Vikrant who took the exam and three middlemen Ramchitra Jatav, Rakesh Khanna and Brijesh to a maximum of five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2000. While two other accused Narendra Chaurasia and Ajay Yadav were acquitted," the CBI advocate added. (ANI)

