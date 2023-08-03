Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): A special court in Indore has convicted a government official to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore in connection with over a decade old case of disproportionate assets.

The government official has been identified as Lakhan Singh and the case was registered against him by the Lokayukta police in 2011 under the prevention of corruption act when he was posted as the Janpad CEO at Sendhwa in Barwani district.

District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said, “During the hearing of the case on July 31 this year, the court found Lakhan Singh guilty and sentenced him to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore."

Singh was posted as a Janpad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2011 at Sendhwa in Barwani district and his complaint was made to the Lokayukta about disproportionate assets. Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta investigated the matter and found the disproportionate assets, of around Rs 3.87 crores, Srivastava said.

After that case was heard before the court and the accused was found guilty. The court awarded him four years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 2 crores. The convict has been sent to jail, he added. (ANI)

