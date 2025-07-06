Sheopur (MP), Jul 6 (PTI) A group of people pelted stones at the house of a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, a day after he was booked for allegedly molesting a woman, an official said on Sunday.

The mob attacked the ruling party's Scheduled Caste Morcha district president Puran Arya's house around 10 pm on Saturday, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rajeev Gupta said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 23 Flash Floods, 19 Cloud Bursts, 16 Landslides; IMD Issues Warning for 'Extremely Heavy Rain’.

Arya said his son was injured, while the windows of his house and an SUV were also damaged in the attack.

The official said that the stone pelting was allegedly carried out by the woman's husband and his associates. A case has been registered against 11 persons and a police team is patrolling the area,” he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh House Collapsed: 2 Children Die As Old Parapet Collapses on Them in Bahraich.

On July 4, police booked Arya under BNS sections 74 (use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for causing hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) after a woman alleged that he entered her home and molested her.

Arya has denied the allegations, claiming he was in Kota, Rajasthan, for treatment on the date of the alleged incident.

Following the FIR, Arya submitted a written request to the superintendent of police seeking a “fair” and “impartial” investigation. He told reporters that Saturday night's attack was a reaction to the request.

“After I submitted the application for a fair probe, some people targeted my house in anger. They broke my scooter and Bolero and injured my son,” Arya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)