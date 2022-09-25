Khandwa, Sep 25 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy from Haryana drowned while bathing in Narmada river at Omkareshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Sunday, police said.

Shaurya Kumar, a Class 12 student, was part of a group of 43 students and four teachers from Kurukshetra Awasiya Vidyalaya who had come for a trip, Mandhata police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore said.

The boy ventured deep into the water while bathing in the river and drowned, he said, adding that divers fished out the body.

A large number of people bathe in the river on Pitramoksha Amavasya, which was observed on Sunday.

The local administration had prohibited people from bathing in Narmada river, which is in spate amid rains and due to opening of gates of Omkareshwar dam, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, a large number of people continued to venture into the river despite the ban.

A large number of people visit every day at Omkareshwar, one of 12 jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva.

