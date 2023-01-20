Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Inspired by a TV serial, a group of three youths, including two minors allegedly started stealing to buy 'iPhones' and travel in Nasrullaganj locality of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, a police official said on Thursday.

The trio were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a theft incident that occurred at a shop in Krishi Upaj Mandi area of Sehore on the night of January 12.

The accused have been identified as Ashutosh Vishwakarma, and two others are minors. The police also recovered valuables worth Rs 3.52 lakh from their possession, officials said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Akash Amalkar said, "Lokendra Sharma, who runs a motor winding shop near Krishi Upaj Mandi under Nasrullaganj police station limits, lodged a complaint about a theft incident on January 13. He told police that he locked his shop during the night and when he reached the shop the next morning the lock of the shop was broken. When he checked inside the shop, he found that copper wires and the rotor plate of the motor were missing."

Acting on the complaint, a police team was formed and started investigating.

During the investigation, when CCTV cameras of nearby locations were checked then it came to light three youths had committed the crime.

After that the police caught them and during interrogation, they told the police that they wanted to buy iPhones and wished to visit Indore. Besides, they got the inspiration to commit theft from a tv serial," he added.

"The accused Ashutosh brought a car from his house and bought spray paint from a paint shop. They put spray paint on the camera, broke the lock of the shop and fled with the valuables. The accused have confessed to the crime and further investigation into the matter is going on," SDOP further added. (ANI)

