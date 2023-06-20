Morena (MP), Jun 20 (PTI) Two children drowned in a pit filled with rainwater at a brick kiln in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place this morning when a group of four to five children were playing near the pit at the kiln in Badfara village under Ambah police station limits, an official said.

A boy and a girl, both aged nine years, drowned after falling into the pit filled with rainwater, Ambah police station in-charge Praveen Kumar said.

Family members of the children rushed to scene after being alerted, but the children could not be saved, he said.

The families of the deceased children worked as labourers at the brick kiln, the official said.

