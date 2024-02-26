Seoni (MP), Feb 26 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department has arrested a former policeman and another person for alleged possession of meat and body parts of wild animals in Seoni district, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Tiger Strike Force from Jabalpur and a team from the local forest department raided a farm in Karanjmara village on Sunday night, Kurai Forest Range Officer Rahul Dharu said.

Also Read | Gaganyaan Mission: PM Narendra Modi To Reveal Names of Four Test Pilots During Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Visit on February 27.

Officials recovered the skin and body parts of a bear, the head of a wild boar and 3 kg of chital meat at the farm, he said.

Sunil Kumre (40) and Buddhlal Inwati (60), a former policeman, were arrested following the raid, the official said.

Also Read | Monkey Fever in Karnataka: Kyasanur Forest Disease Claims One More Life in State, Takes Death Toll to Four Since January.

Wires used for poaching wild animals were also recovered from the premises, he said.

Inwati had served in the police force and was removed from service about six years ago, and he has been involved in farming, the official said.

Another accused, identified as Shravan Raut, is absconding, he said.

The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)