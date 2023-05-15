Jabalpur, May 15 (PTI) Two passengers were killed and eight others injured when a truck rammed into a private bus near Tevar village in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Monday, police said.

"The bus carrying a wedding party was returning from Narsinghpur. When the bus stopped for refreshments at around 3 AM, a heavy-duty carrier truck rammed into it from behind," said city superintendent of police (CSP), Bagri, Ankita Khaterkar.

Two passengers, both males aged 58 and 37, died on the spot, she said, adding that the injured persons were admitted to the government medical college hospital.

Prima facie, the accident occurred when the truck driver lost control of the wheel due to a tyre burst.

The truck has been impounded and further investigation is on, the CSP added.

