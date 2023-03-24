Seoni, Mar 24 (PTI) Two labourers died after a wall of an under-construction rice mill collapsed in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance Latest Update: Cabinet Approves Release of Additional Instalment of DA to Employees, Pensioners.

The incident took place in Narayanganj village, some 23 kilometres from the district headquarters, Bandol police station inspector Dilip Pancheshwar told PTI.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Husband Strangles Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Illicit Affair; Arrested.

"The deceased have been identified as Govind Banjara (32), and Rambharose Uike (35). A probe is underway to find out what caused the collapse and action will be taken accordingly," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)