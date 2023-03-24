The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Governments employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners with effect from 01.01.2023. The additional instalment will represent an increase of 4% over the existing rate of 38% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise.

The combine impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.12,815.60 crore per annum. 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Hike Dearness Allowance This Month? Check Latest News Update Here.

This will benefit about 47.58 lakh Central Governments employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees Soon? Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formular which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

