Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) A COVID-19 vaccination drive for over 3.31 lakh frontline workers began across 825 centres in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, with a state minister informing that doses would be administered four days a week.

MP health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, who inspected the site to check arrangements, said the frontline workers who will be covered during this drive include police and revenue department staff.

He said 3.31 lakh frontline workers have registered for the vaccine, and the drive will take place four days a week.

"I found laid down norms and protocol being followed at the all the sites," he added.

