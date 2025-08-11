New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal on Monday slammed the Centre and the Delhi police for detaining INDIA's bloc MPs during the protest march against the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud".

Venugopal questioned the state of democracy, stating that the MPs do not have the freedom to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The police and government are not allowing us to march for even 30 seconds. They want to stop us here. What democracy is there in the country? MPs don't have the freedom to go to the Election Commission," the Congress MP told reporters.

He added that the ECI has allowed only 30 individuals to enter the ECI's office.

He claimed, "Now they are telling only 30 people can come, but at least allow those 30 people to head to the Election Commission office."

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule said, "We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal."

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by the Delhi Police during their protest march against the Election Commission.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, and other MPs were also among those detained by the police.

The detained MPs were corralled into a bus to be taken to the Parliament Street police station.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the Constitution.

"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

