New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Indian Navy has successfully test-fired a Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) from its frontline guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao, officials said on Tuesday.

It successfully carried out the engagement of a "sea-skimming supersonic target", they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two-Month-Old Cheetah Cub Dies in Kuno National Park.

Sea skimming is a technique that many anti-ship missiles and some fighter or strike aircraft use to avoid radar or infrared detection.

"Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target.

Also Read | Punjab: 30-Year-Old Man Held for Uploading Woman's Objectionable Photos and Mobile Number on Social Media, Say Delhi Police.

"The successful maiden MRSAM firing by INS Mormugao is yet another milestone in Indian Navy's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target, and showcases Indian Navy's future-proof combat readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat," a senior official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)