Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said MSMEs are the backbone of a self-reliant India.

He made the remarks on the occasion of International MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Day.

"MSME units are the foundation of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the chief minister said in a post on his official X handle.

"Heartfelt wishes to all entrepreneurs who, through their tireless efforts, are advancing Uttar Pradesh towards self-reliance," Adityanath said.

Further, he said, "Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is continuously working to promote enterprise and entrepreneurship."

According to an official, the chief minister is scheduled to launch several schemes at a programme being held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Friday as part of the International MSME Day celebrations.

The event is aimed at boosting employment, entrepreneurship, and giving global recognition to local products. Special benefits will be provided to youth and artisans, the official said.

Adityanath will also launch the CM-Yuva Mobile App during the event.

