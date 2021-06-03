Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), a state undertaking, has set up a control room which can be contacted for traffic-related issues in the monsoon.

The control room is functional round the clock, it said in a release on Thursday.

People can reach it on 022-26517935/26420914 or 8850421579 for any query.

The engineering department of the MSRDC is responsible for the maintenance of various flyovers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, besides other roads.

"This control room has been set up to ensure smooth flow of traffic during monsoon in the areas where the corporation's projects are being implemented," the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)