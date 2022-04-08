Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) The NCP will stage mute protests in several parts of Maharashtra on Saturday to condemn the agitation outside party president Sharad Pawar's residence here by some MSRTC staffers.

Also Read | Unacademy Lays Off Nearly 600 Workers, Aims To Become Profitable by Fourth Quarter in 2022.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said state unit chief Jayant Patil has urged NCP workers to stage mute protests on Saturday for an hour sporting black ribbons near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi or Babasaheb Ambedkar across the state.

Also Read | TCS-Led Consortium Bags Rs 550 Crore Order for Deploying 4G Gears in BSNL Network.

Tapase termed the agitation outside Pawar's residence during the day as a “timid attack aimed at garnering publicity”.

"Our workers and the people of Maharashtra know Pawar saheb's love for MSRTC workers. The authorities will probe who was behind the attack. But there was definitely some political conspiracy,” Tapase alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)