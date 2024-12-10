Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday scheduled the next hearing for the plea filed seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Court was hearing a plea that sought an investigation from the CBI into the alleged MUDA scam, presently being investigated by the Lokayukta Police.

Senior advocate KG Raghavan requested CBI enquiry and said that the petitioner is seeking a CBI independent agency investigation which doesn't come under the influence of the state government or the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Thursday, the Karnataka HC adjourned the hearing of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plea challenging the court's order to uphold the Governor's decision against him in the alleged MUDA scam to January 20.

CM Siddaramaiah had challenged the single-bench order of HC that had dismissed his petition on September 23, challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for conducting an investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in MUDA allotting sites to his wife.

In that judgement, Justice Nagaprasanna said that the order of sanction for prosecution does not suffer from non-application of mind by the Governor.

Siddaramaiah in his petition had questioned the legality of the sanction granted by the Governor permitting investigation against him under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita, 2023.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

Currently, Mysuru Lokayukta is investigating the MUDA scam following a September 27 court order to file an FIR.

The ED has also filed a money laundering case against Siddaramaiah and others. This case was prompted by a First Information Report (FIR) from the state Lokayukta concerning the MUDA, placing the Karnataka Chief Minister in a difficult situation.

Despite mounting allegations, Siddaramaiah has denied any wrongdoing, calling the case politically motivated. He has refused to resign despite ongoing pressure from the BJP. (ANI)

