New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mukesh Kumar Meena was transferred to Goa as Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday.

"With the approval of competent authority, Mukesh Kumar Meena, IPS (AGMUT:1989) is hereby transferred from Mizoram and posted as DGP, Goa with immediate effect and until further orders," read an MHA order.

Meena belongs to 1989 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre and was presently posted as additional DGP in Mizoram.(ANI)

