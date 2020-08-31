Puducherry, Aug 31 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy expressed grief over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, describing him as an able administrator and his teacher in administrative matters.

Mukherjee, who died in New Delhi after prolonged illness, did not not have any rancour towards anybody and had developed close camaraderie among all irrespective political affiliations, he told a virtual press conference.

Narayanasamy said Mukherjee was an able administrator and had shown his skill and capability both while being Central Minister and also subsequently as President.

He also referred to the concern the former president had for the welfare of the marginalised and the havenots.

Narayanasamy, a former union minister, recalled his close contact with Mukherjee and said he had drawn inspiration from him in administrative matters.

"He was my teacher and his death has caused a vacuum," the chief minister added.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy was among those who condoled death of Mukherjee.

