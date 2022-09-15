Mau (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was on Thursday produced before an MP/MLA court here in connection with a case pertaining to the Gangster Act, amidst tight security arrangements.

Mani Bahadur Singh, in-charge government counsel, said the special court had directed Ansari to be physically present in the court in connection with the case registered at Dakshin Tola police station.

Three other co-accused in the case namely, Anwar Shahzad, Mohammad Saleem and Shah Alam, were also produced in the court.

The court framed charges against them and fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing.

Circle Officer (city) Dhananjay Mishra said the politician later left for Banda district jail.

