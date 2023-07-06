Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the 'Mukhya Mantri Seekho Kamao Yojana (MMSKY)' is a win-win for both job seekers and the industry.

CM Chouhan made the remark while virtually speaking at an industry interaction organised by FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries) in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh, in a significant move towards skilling India's youth and fostering economic growth, has launched the 'Mukhya Mantri Seekho Kamao Yojana (MMSKY)' to create jobs and address the skills gap industries face.

"We want the youth of Madhya Pradesh to learn and work at your enterprises," said Chouhan as he urged the industry to create opportunities for the youth to work as student trainees. The government will provide up to 75 percent of the stipend to student-trainees, Chouhan added.

Speaking on occasion, Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare and Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment, Yashodhara Raje Scindia announced that the Government of Madhya Pradesh is on track to inaugurate a vast Global Skills Park in Bhopal in September this year. The educational complex, spread over 34 acres and boasting nearly 90,000 square feet of building space, will significantly enhance the region's technical education and employment sectors.

"The Global Skills Park, situated in the heart of Bhopal, will initially comprise academic buildings and centres of excellence dedicated to nine different trades. These centres will play a pivotal role in equipping the youth with employable skills and competencies to meet the growing demands of the dynamic global and local industries. The first year alone will see 6,000 students graduate," Minister Scindia added.

During the session, Manu Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Technical Education, Skill Development, and Employment, alluded to the features of the Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana (MMSKY) scheme.

The scheme, designed to facilitate on-the-job training, aims to empower young individuals by providing them with more than 750 courses spanning sectors from manufacturing to retail. The primary objective is to prepare the youth for better job opportunities through training, backed by government-supported stipends, making it the most generous state-led initiative of its kind.

The youth of the state will gain an ability to earn while they learn, readying themselves for better jobs, said Srivastava. "We have a target of around one lakh, but funds are available to go beyond this," he added. (ANI)

