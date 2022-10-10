New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, describing him as a grassroot leader.

Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

In a series of tweets, Singh said Yadav played a prominent role in politics of Uttar Pradesh.

"Mulayam ji had good relations with his opponents. Whenever met him, he discussed various issues with open heart," Singh said.

He contributed for the development of country and society, his death is painful, Singh said.

