Mainpuri, May 3 (PTI) BJP candidate Sandhya Yadav, who is the niece of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was defeated by SP's Pramod Yadav in Zila panchayat elections.

Sandhya Yadav contested from ward number 18 in the panchayat election, results of which were declared on Monday.

District BJP chief Pradeep Chauhan said that Sandhya Yadav was the sitting president of Mainpuri Zila Panchayat.

She had won on Samajwadi Party ticket but later switched to the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)