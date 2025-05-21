New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who is part of one of the seven multi-party delegations to brief the global community about Operation Sindoor, on Wednesday said that these diplomatic outreach visits will convey to the world about India's united stand against cross-border terrorism.

"As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending 7 delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi's govt is a highly well-thought-out exercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India's stand on cross-border terrorism," Sarangi told ANI.

BJP MP said that the delegations will set the right kind of narrative supported by facts and figures.

"The intention is to communicate to the different countries of the world that, as far as terrorism and violence are concerned, irrespective of political parties, we are all one. PM Modi and his govt want to tell the world Pakistan's role in this entire ceasefire pre and post, and it must be understood by one and all," she said.

"We will set the right kind of narrative containing facts and figures. It is important for us that Pakistan should not mislead these countries. We are optimistic and hopeful that we will achieve the desired results," she added.

The first three multi-party delegations to international capitals will start their journey on Wednesday and Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader John Brittas said that the all-party delegation visiting different countries to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism on the global stage will convey the message of the nation against terrorism to the world community.

Speaking to ANI, Brittas, who is a member of an all-party delegation to Japan and other East Asian natons, noted that this is the first time that delegations are going to different destinations, having a larger footprint, adding that the countries are very important and relevant.

Reflecting on the schedule of the all-party delegation he is a part of, the CPI-M leader said, "Our delegation's first meeting is in Japan, and from there we will move to Korea and we'll cover Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. These are all very important countries, and we feel that we can convey the message of our nation, the message against terror, the message of the importance of a plural, diverse democratic country like India. the need of the hour is that the whole community needs to come together to fight the terror."

A day earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed Members of Parliament and delegation members at a meeting held in the Parliament building, ahead of their visits to various countries to highlight India's fight against terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Seven all-party delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegations are led by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD-U's Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule. (ANI)

