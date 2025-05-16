By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): India is likely to embark on a diplomatic mission to present its's viewpoint on India-Pak conflict to world leaders particularly regarding Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Indian Government to Send Delegations for Diplomatic Outreach to Expose Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism.

A delegation of MPs from various parties, including NDA, BJD, Congress, and others, will visit prominent nations such as: US, UK, Japan, South Africa, Qatar and UAE, commencing after May 22.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading the coordination efforts for this international tour, marking a significant step in India's diplomatic outreach.

Also Read | Turkey-Azerbaijan Boycott: 125 Top Indian Merchants Vow to Boycott Trade and Commercial Engagement With Both Countries Over Pro-Pakistan Stand.

The key objectives of the tour is to enlighten global leaders about the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, while also showcasing India's strategic viewpoint and garner support from the international community, said sources on Friday.

MPs have been asked to assemble in Delhi with necessary documents, and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will provide detailed briefings on the tour's plan and agenda.

Sources reveal that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will soon provide detailed briefings to the MPs regarding the tour's plan and agenda.

This international outreach aims to bolster India's global stance and foster international cooperation. With diverse political representation, the delegation is poised to effectively convey India's perspective on the recent conflict and its strategic priorities.

MPs have received invitations, and each delegation will comprise 5-6 members, their key task is to effectively communicate India's stance and garner support from the international community, the sources added.

As per sources, the delegations will comprise prominent leaders and Parliamentarians from across the political lines. The groups will likely to leave for different destinations across the world on May 22- 23.

This will be the first time that the Centre will depute MPs from multiple parties to present India's stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Each delegation will comprise 5-6 MPs from various political parties, including NDA, BJD, Congress, and others, along with an official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a government representative.

MPs have been advised to keep their passports and other travel-related documents ready. The delegations are likely to depart India for various countries on May 22 -23 and return in the first week of June.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the intervening night of May 6-7, in response to the April 22, Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed, including a Nepal citizen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)