Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) The Haryana government is adopting a multi-pronged strategy to break the network of drug smugglers and peddlers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Monday.

Khattar attended a conference on "Drugs Smuggling and National Security" during the day. Several other chief ministers and state police chiefs attended the conference chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at the event, Shah said the fight against drugs was to ensure that no youth comes under the influence of narcotics and the country is safe and free from illegal substances.

The attendees watched 1.40 lakh kilogram of drugs worth Rs 2,381 crore being destroyed in various parts of the country via video-conferencing.

According to an official statement here, the Haryana chief minister said a toll-free anti-drug helpline number has also been set up which collects information from the public about drug peddling activities in their areas.

So far, 5,542 calls have been received on this number, Khattar said.

Referring to action taken against drugs, the chief minister said that during the last year, 3,824 FIRs were registered and 6,000 people arrested, including 10 Nigerian suppliers.

Assets worth Rs 46 crore of 71 people have been attached, as per the statement.

Khattar also informed that 500 policemen were deployed in Nuh district to break the drug network there.

For effective implementation of the NDPS Act, the assistance of a legal adviser is being taken. Eight new forensic science laboratories have been set up across the state, out of which one has started functioning in Sirsa, Khattar said.

Fifty-two drug de-addiction centres are being run in the state, he added.

Khattar also informed that narcotics worth Rs 9 crore were destroyed on Monday in Rewari, Hisar and Ambala districts, while drugs worth Rs 100 crore were destroyed on June 26.

