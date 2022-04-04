Amritsar, Apr 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial building in Ranjit Avenue here on Monday, police said.

Around one dozen fire fighting vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire, said the police.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 3rd Roza of Ramadan on April 5 in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident, they said.

The electric wiring system of the building caught fire because of a short circuit and it took four hours for the fire fighting vehicles to douse the flames, they added.

Also Read | Medical Education System in India; Reforms & the Way Forward.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)