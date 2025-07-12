New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Seelampur area, trapping several people inside, said an official on Saturday morning.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, the rescue operation was initiated by the Fire Department, and 3-4 people were taken to a hospital.

According to the official, more people are feared trapped under the debris of the building.

A total of 7 fire tenders are present at the spot, engaged in rescue operations.

More details awaited. (ANI)

