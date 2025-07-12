Hyderabad, July 12: In a chilling case from Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district, a man allegedly murdered his son-in-law in a gruesome manner—beheading and dismembering his body—over an illicit affair and a property dispute. The accused, Venkataramanappa from Mudigubba, reportedly hired his friend Katamayya for INR 4 lakh to help him execute the killing.

The victim, Vishwanath from Dharmavaram, had been married to Venkataramanappa’s elder daughter, Shyamala, for 20 years. However, soon after the marriage, he allegedly began an affair with her younger sister. This sparked deep tensions within the family, straining relationships between Vishwanath and his wife, as well as between Venkataramanappa and his own spouse. Pune Horror: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Heavy Stone for Opposing Same-Sex Relationship, Arrested.

Following the growing discord, Vishwanath moved to Kadiri—around 78 km away—along with his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. The situation worsened when he reportedly tried to sell land that was registered in his mother-in-law’s name. Jharkhand Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Girlfriend, Posts Murder Video on Social Media, Then Dies by Suicide in Lohardaga Jungle.

Enraged, Venkataramanappa devised a plan to eliminate him. With the help of Katamayya, he lured Vishwanath to Mudigubba on July 3, offering fake financial help of INR 50,000 for farming.

Once there, Vishwanath was ambushed by Venkataramanappa, Katamayya, and three others. They allegedly took him to a remote hilly area, where he was brutally killed and dismembered.

Police used mobile tower data to trace the location of all five suspects to the crime scene. The digital evidence led to their arrest, and a case has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC.

