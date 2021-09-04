Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Two people were arrested from Dadar in Mumbai allegedly with seven country-made pistols and 15 bullets, Crime Branch officials said on Saturday.

Also Read | IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at ibps.in.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell laid a trap near Dadar railway station and apprehended the duo and made the seizure, they added.

Also Read | Karbi Anglong Peace Accord Will Be Etched in Golden Words in Assam’s History, Says Amit Shah.

The two have been remanded in police custody till Thursday and a probe is underway to unravel the arms network of which they were part, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)