New Delhi, September 4: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the results for preliminary examination of Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-X) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) 2021. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the IBPS. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can visit the official website at ibps.in to check and download their results. NEET PG Admit Card to be Released by NBE On September 6; Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at nbe.edu.in.

It should be noted that the results for prelim examination will be available on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection till September 9, 2021. To view the result candidates need to login on the site by entering their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. Scroll down to know the steps to check the prelims result. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to IBPS Office Assistant Prelims 2021.

Here Is How To Check The Result For IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Results 2021:

Visit the official website on IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the scrolling link that says 'Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-X-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)' on the home page

Enter the required details in the new web page

Login to check the result

Download and take a print out for future references.

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the results for preliminary examination of Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-X) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) 2021. Candidates should check their results before the closure date that is September 9, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2021 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).