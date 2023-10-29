Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was arrested allegedly with a country-made pistol, revolver and two bullets, a police official said on Sunday.

Heena Rihan Khan was held on a tip off and efforts are on to find out more about this arms and ammunition smuggling network, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

She has been charged under the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Police Act and Arms Act, the official added.

