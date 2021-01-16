Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman died after her scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Malad and she was crushed under a van, police said on Saturday.

Pista Dhakad was a talent manager connected to popular television show Bigg Boss season 14 and was returning to her home in Kandivali's Akurli when the accident took place late Friday night, an official said.

"Her scooter slipped, she fell on the road and was crushed to death by a vanity van. The van driver has been arrested," the Dindoshi police station official said.

