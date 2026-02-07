Mumbai, February 7: In a significant relief for lakhs of women across Maharashtra, the state government has officially reopened the online e-KYC correction window for the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Announced on Friday, February 6, by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, the portal will now allow beneficiaries to rectify errors in their applications until March 31.

This move follows reports that approximately 69 lakh women were filtered out of the payment cycle due to technical mistakes or incorrect declarations made during the initial verification process. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Drops Physical Verification for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Extends e-KYC Deadline to March 31.

Opportunity To Correct Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Until March 31, Says Aditi Tatkare

Why the Ladki Bahin Yojana Portal Was Reopened?

The decision comes after widespread complaints from eligible women who stopped receiving their monthly INR 1,500 instalments after November 2024. Many beneficiaries had accidentally marked themselves as government employees, pensioners, or income tax payers during the digital e-KYC process.

Additionally, the reopening follows a boycott by Anganwadi workers, who refused to conduct manual physical verifications, citing excessive workloads. By reactivating the online portal, the government aims to speed up the rectification process and ensure that genuine beneficiaries are not deprived of their financial aid.

Step-by-Step Guide To Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Corrections Online

Beneficiaries who have already completed their e-KYC but found errors in their status can correct their details by following these steps:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in .

Go to . Login: Use your registered mobile number and password to access the applicant dashboard.

Use your registered mobile number and password to access the applicant dashboard. e-KYC Correction Link: Look for the dedicated link for "e-KYC Correction" or "Rectify Errors" on the homepage.

Look for the dedicated link for "e-KYC Correction" or "Rectify Errors" on the homepage. Enter Aadhaar Details: Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code.

Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code. OTP Verification: Enter the 6-digit OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the 6-digit OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Edit Details: Correct any incorrect selections regarding employment, income, or family status.

Correct any incorrect selections regarding employment, income, or family status. Submit: Confirm the changes to see a "Green Bar" indicating successful authentication. Ladki Bahin Yojana Ekyc: Know Steps To Complete Aadhaar-Based eKYC for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Key Deadlines and Eligibility

The government has clarified that this correction facility is strictly for those who had attempted or completed the process before the previous December 31, 2025, deadline but made errors. It is not a window for fresh registrations.

Final Deadline: March 31

Lump-sum Payment: Those who successfully rectify their details are expected to receive a combined instalment of INR 4,500 covering the missed months of December, January, and February.

Essential Requirements for Success

To ensure the correction is approved, beneficiaries must ensure their bank account is Aadhaar-seeded and active. If the bank account is a joint account or inactive, the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will fail even after successful e-KYC. For technical issues, citizens can contact the toll-free women's helpline at 181.

