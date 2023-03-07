Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday penalised more than 10,000 two-wheeler riders for not wearing a helmet and 73 motorists for drunk driving, an official said.

Of those caught for driving under the influence of alcohol, 65 were bike users, said the official.

Across the city, traffic police fined 746 motorcycle users for riding triple seats and 10,215 bikers for being helmetless, the official said.

“Due to Holi and Shab-e-Barat on Tuesday, we conducted a special drive and penalised people who were found violating traffic norms,” added the official.

