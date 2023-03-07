Gandhinagar, March 7: In yet another incident of crimes against women, a man was booked for allegedly molesting his stepdaughter. The incident was reported from the Aji Dam area in Rajkot of Gujarat. The accused also threatened to kill her when he molested her.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the 22-year-old woman was sleeping in her room a month ago when the accused barged in at around midnight. The accused then made sexual advances toward her when she was asleep. The accused then threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident when she woke up. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Step Father, Maternal Uncle for Over One Year in Worli, Accused Arrested.

The woman kept things to herself fearing telling the truth would bring a bad name to her and her family. This is why she never lodged a complaint until the accused laid his eyes on her younger sister. The woman mustered up her courage and filed a complaint against the accused when he was about to take the sister away with wrong intentions. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Rajkot police arrested the accused from his home. Mumbai Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Daughter; Arrested.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl's passion for making videos to upload online got her justice. The teenager secretly recorded when her stepfather began harassing her with her mother's consent. The brave girl submitted the video recording as proof to the police. The couple was sentenced five years in jail under POCSO Act.

