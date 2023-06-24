Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Anti-Narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers from the Sewri area, recovering MDMA drugs worth Rs 30 lakh, said the Mumbai police.

One of the arrested accused belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and is studying in HSC while another one is from Maharashtra's Jalna and is an auto driver in the city.

Also Read | JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IT JEE Architecture Aptitude Test Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

"Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Azad Maidan unit Crime branch, Mumbai arrested two drug peddlers with 150 grams of MD (Mephedrone) worth Rs 30 lakhs approx in the Sewri area of Mumbai," Mumbai police said in a statement.

"There were reports of some peddlers running the drug smuggling racket in the Sewri area of Mumbai. In this area, the abandoned old buildings of some of the closed mills are used for selling drugs to consumers. Also, peddlers are hiding in the nearby bay area. The ANC of the Azad Maidan unit planned to patrol this area during night hours to catch these peddlers and on Friday, the ANC team was patrolling the area in disguise, they apprehended 20 yrs aged two suspected persons on their suspicious movement near the Minerva Mill compound area," police further said.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains Today Videos: Heavy Rainfall Trigger Water Logging in State, College Bus Stuck in Nadiad Underpass.

As per the police, when the search was conducted, 150 grams of MD (Mephedrone) worth 30 lakhs approx was recovered from their possession with one weighing scale and plastic pouches.

The police further said that a case has been registered into the case and further investigation is underway.

However, the ANC dedicated to combating drug trafficking syndicates in Mumbai, has made 103 arrests in 2023, including 9 foreign nationals.

ANC Mumbai Police, have also seized drugs worth Rs 25.52 cr. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)