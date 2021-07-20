Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Congress on Monday lashed out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose reins are held by the Shiv Sena, for alleged corruption and mishandling of the monsoon situation in Mumbai.

This comes at a time when there are speculations of a rift in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance which consists of the Shiv Sena, the Congress, and the NCP.

Speaking to ANI, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said, "Evey year BMC makes promises for better management waterlogging due to rain but failed every time. We did a survey and informed the BMC officials before the monsoon about issues related to drainage. Hundreds of crores rupees were spent but not even the 25 per cent work has been done."

"If work is not completed then where has this money gone? There is definitely corruption involved at various levels in BMC," he alleged.

He also raised questions about the recent incidents of building collapse in Vikhroli and Chembur in which 31 people died.

"Anyone can say that those structures are in dangerous conditions. Several times it was informed. No audit was done to avoid such incidents. This has to be investigated, and those who are responsible for it should be booked," stated the Congress leader. (ANI)

