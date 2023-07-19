Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Mumbai Customs Zone-I destroyed 128.47 kg of drugs worth Rs 865 crores by way of incineration on Wednesday, an official statement said.

According to the statement, customs destroyed drugs constituting Heroin (29.1 kgs), Cocaine (65.2 kgs), MDMA (2 Kgs), Marijuana (32 kgs), Amphetamine (43 grams) etc., valued at about Rs 865 Crore (in terms of their value in the illicit market) at Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage and Disposal Facility (CHWTSDF), MWML, Taloja, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

"This is the second such destruction this year. Earlier 61.585 kg of drugs valued at approximately Rs 240 crore was destroyed on March 2, in the illicit market," the statement added.

The official statement said that these drugs have been seized by various agencies like the Postal Appraisal Section (PAS), Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

"Mumbai Customs is committed to ensuring strict law enforcement against illicit trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) substances to secure our citizens a safe and healthy life," it added. (ANI)

