Mumbai, April 20: In three days, Mumbai Customs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 9.482 kg of gold valued at Rs 5.71 crore in 14 cases, the Airport Commissionerate said in a statement. In a post shared on X, Mumbai Customs said the gold was seized between April 15 to 18.

According to the statement, the gold was discovered in various hiding spots, including concleaded clothes, on the body, in the rectum, in the handbag, and in the undergarments of the passengers. As many as eight passengers have been arrested in the case, the statement added. Customs Seizes Gold Worth Rs 6.03 Crore in 4 Days at Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai Customs seized crude gold chain, kada, ring and round pieces concealed in clothing and luggage; crude gold chain and gold plate concealed in mobile and clothing; gold dust in wax concealed in rectum; and gold melted bars concealed in undergarments. Online Drugs Order in Mumbai: Two Import 214 Grams of Marijuana From US via Courier Service, Arrested After Customs Set Up Delivery Trap

Earlier, between April 11 to 14, the Airport Commissionerate and Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 10.02 kg of gold valued at Rs. 6.03 crore across 12 cases. At that time, gold dust in wax was found concealed in rectum; gold bars concealed in hand baggage; and rhodium plated anklet concealed on the body of passenger. Mumbai Customs had arrested three passengers.

