Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man was found hanging from the framework of two hoardings in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, police said.

The police and fire brigade were alerted by local residents after a foul smell pervaded the area, an Amboli police station official said.

The death may have taken place at least two days ago and probe to gather more details, including the deceased's identity, was underway, he said.

