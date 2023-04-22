Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old doctor from Mumbai was killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Jalna, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday morning, when Dr Abdul Khalique was travelling to his hometown Amravati with his wife and two children to celebrate Eid with his family, an official said.

The car reached Samruddhi Expressway in Jalna, when the driver rammed into a truck, killing the doctor who was sitting in the front, he said.

“Preliminary information suggests that the accident had occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver. The four other occupants of the car are recuperating at a hospital in Jalna," inspector Keshav Wagh of Sindhkhed police station said.

The doctor's body was handed over to his relatives who performed the last rites, he said.

