Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and mephedrone worth Rs 1.06 crore was allegedly seized from a drug manufacturing lab set up in a house in the Malvani-Kandivali belt in northern Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as 30-year-old Abrar Ibrahim Sheikh and Noor Alam Mehboob Alam Choudhary (24), the Malvani police station official said.

"Shaikh was held on January 5 with one gram of mephedrone and 100 bottles of thinner while police was patrolling Kandivali West area. His questioning led to police zeroing on Choudhary, from whom the former had procured the drug," the official said.

"We found Choudhary manufacturing the drug when we raided Charkop Islam Compound in Kandivali West. We recovered 503 grams of high quality mephedrone worth Rs 1.06 crore," he said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and the two accused have been remanded in police custody till Monday, senior inspector Chimaji Adhav said.

The entire details of the lab and the amount of drugs manufactured there are being probed along with the peddling network, including clients, he said.

