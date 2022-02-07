Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) An 89-year-old man allegedly slit the throats of his wife and mentally unwell daughter while they were asleep and then spent the night with the corpses in his home in Andheri in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Purushottam Singh Gandhok killed his wife Kamaljeet Singh (81) and daughter Kamaljeet Kaur (55) in their home in Sher-E-Punjab colony on Sunday night, locked the flat from inside and spent the night there before calling another daughter on Monday morning to inform about the killings, a Meghwadi police station official said.

"He refused to open the flat when she arrived there and asked her to call police, who convinced him to unlock the door. His wife and mentally unwell unmarried daughter were lying dead in a pool of blood. The accused has said both were suffering from severe health issues for several years now and he couldn't bear to see them in pain anymore so he killed them," the official informed.

He was arrested for murder and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.

